Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Olin were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 33.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after buying an additional 1,441,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Olin by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after buying an additional 1,253,126 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

