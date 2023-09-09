Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Peter J. Benevides Sells 8,391 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $51,940.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO opened at $6.15 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in OLO by 485.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

