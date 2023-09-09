ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

OGS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

OGS stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

