OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of OPHC opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
