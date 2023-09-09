OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OPHC opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

