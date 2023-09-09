Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys 3,190,636 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 410.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,968,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190,636 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 1.47% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $61,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 459,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

