Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,981 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Dollar General by 129.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.77. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

