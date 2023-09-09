Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Decreases Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947,425 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 1.4% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 1.70% of Chesapeake Energy worth $172,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $88.49. 1,460,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,723. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

