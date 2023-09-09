Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $30.05 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 78.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 84,994 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $164.66. 3,301,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,326. The company has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

