Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $311.05 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,750,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241,658 shares during the period. XPO accounts for approximately 2.4% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of XPO worth $311,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Down 2.6 %

XPO stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $76.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.