Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $460.72 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,620 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 3.6% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $460,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 28.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 57,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 53,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,738,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,869. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

