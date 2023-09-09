Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $21,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,981. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $157.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

