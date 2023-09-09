Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,843,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,811 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 3.1% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 0.20% of Shell worth $393,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.20. 4,476,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,798. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

