Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Purchases 105,650 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Westlake accounts for 1.9% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 1.62% of Westlake worth $239,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 39.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,209. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $138.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

