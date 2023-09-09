Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Purchases 187,253 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,253 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 5.4% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 2.50% of Global Payments worth $688,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.91. 1,072,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

