Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Purchases 29,149 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,149 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Brookfield
In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield
Brookfield Stock Performance
Brookfield stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,860. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.15%.
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.