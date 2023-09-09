Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Purchases 29,149 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,149 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,860. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.15%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.