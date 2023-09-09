Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Sells 425,929 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425,929 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $422,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 404,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,887,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after buying an additional 28,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 490,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,297 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SMFG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.36. 696,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

