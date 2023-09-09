Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Sells 905,392 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 905,392 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 2.9% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 0.44% of Progressive worth $372,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PGR traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.82.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

