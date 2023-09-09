Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Trims Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd reduced its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,921,612 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises 1.2% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of NetEase worth $148,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,367. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $110.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

