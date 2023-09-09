Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Trims Stock Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd decreased its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,718,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089,362 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Youdao worth $116,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Youdao by 16.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Youdao by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Youdao by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Youdao by 45.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Youdao stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 132,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,346. Youdao, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.