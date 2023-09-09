Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 18,994,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 16,891,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £4.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.