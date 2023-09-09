Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.96

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 15.96 and last traded at 15.97, with a volume of 49482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 16.40.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported 0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of 7.62 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

