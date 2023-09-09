Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 33.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 64,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $47,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

