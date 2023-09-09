Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. 3M reissued an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

