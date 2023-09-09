Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. 3M reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.12.

PAYX stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Paychex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

