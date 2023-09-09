PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 6.8%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.50 and last traded at $94.66. 7,953,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 9,493,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDD. CLSA boosted their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after buying an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PDD by 3,618.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,101 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in PDD by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PDD by 3,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

