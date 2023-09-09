Peel Hunt Lowers CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) to Add

Peel Hunt cut shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) to an add rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital raised shares of CMC Markets to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.40) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

CMCX opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.30) on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.64 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.26 ($3.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.10 million, a P/E ratio of 680.00 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 288 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($381.91). In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg bought 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £302.40 ($381.91). Also, insider Euan Marshall acquired 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £300.16 ($379.09). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 708 shares of company stock worth $90,244. Corporate insiders own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

