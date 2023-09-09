PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 131.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

