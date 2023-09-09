Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.23.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Permian Resources has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $2,548,046.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,781 shares of company stock worth $10,818,255 in the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

