PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

