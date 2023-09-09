PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
