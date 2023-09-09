PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2,207.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,120 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,538,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,041 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

