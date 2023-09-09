Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $10.40 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.49.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.