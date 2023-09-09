Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $10.40 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

