Piper Sandler Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HPP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Shares of HPP opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $245.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

