Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms have commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

