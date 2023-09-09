PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 8.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,304,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,133,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

PLBY Group Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.45.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 204.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PLBY Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PLBY Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PLBY Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

