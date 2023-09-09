POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:PKX traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.88. 80,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,557. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

