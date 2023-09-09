Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $451.97 million 0.51 $4.34 million $0.42 18.76 Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million 0.50 -$3.49 million ($0.42) -0.83

Potbelly has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potbelly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Potbelly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly 2.60% 131.76% 2.22% Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16%

Summary

Potbelly beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

