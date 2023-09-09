Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 3.6 %

PDEX stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

