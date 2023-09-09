Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

