QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Larry J. Helling Buys 1,000 Shares

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

QCR Stock Up 2.1 %

QCRH stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. QCR had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $85.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in QCR by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QCR by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 69.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 59.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.