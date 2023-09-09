QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.14. 9,821,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,580. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

