Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 66.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PWR traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,337. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

