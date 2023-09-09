Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,954 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 1.0% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cercano Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.50. 622,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,337. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

