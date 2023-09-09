Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $11.20 and $209.60 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 100% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000002 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $209.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

