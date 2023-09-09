RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Down 2.6 %

RDCM stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a PE ratio of 144.17 and a beta of 0.87.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in RADCOM by 209.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in RADCOM by 7.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in RADCOM by 23.1% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

