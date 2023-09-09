Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.54) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Tuesday.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
