Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.54) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Tuesday.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Shares of LON RBW opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,625.00 and a beta of 1.74. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52-week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.74.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

