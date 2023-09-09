Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rallybio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Rallybio Stock Performance

RLYB opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rallybio by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 722,364 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rallybio by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 390,170 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rallybio by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 386,510 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rallybio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 381,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Featured Articles

