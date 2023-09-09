Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

RL opened at $116.95 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $46,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

