Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading Up 3%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 2,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 72,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
