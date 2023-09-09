Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 520.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,140.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 18,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $273,484.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,487,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,390,694.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,140.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,387 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,213. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

