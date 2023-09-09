Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 315,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,175,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 65,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $847,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,614,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,140.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 65,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $847,795.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,614,975.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,387 shares of company stock worth $4,352,213. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. Equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

