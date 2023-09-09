Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 315,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,175,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 65,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $847,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,614,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,140.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 65,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $847,795.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,614,975.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,387 shares of company stock worth $4,352,213. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. Equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.